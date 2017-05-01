International News 24/7

 

The miniature fishing boats of southern France

BUSINESS DAILY

Lily of the valley blossoms into €100 million market in France

IN THE PAPERS

White House Correspondents' Dinner Snubbed by White House

IN THE PAPERS

May Day in France: Simultaneous rallies 'to block the National Front'

THE OBSERVERS

Police are occupying people's homes in Rio; and the Indian army used a Kashmiri man as a human shield

REPORTERS

The booming business of cannabis in Spain

EYE ON AFRICA

Almost 10,000 Tanzanian civil servants sacked over forged education certificates

MEDIAWATCH

French election: Abstention, anger and apathy

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron vs. Le Pen: France's bitter presidential run-off race (part 1)

Americas

Mothers of missing in Argentina march in remembrance

© Eitan Abramovich, AFP | A woman looks at pictures of victims of forced disappearance in the Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 30, 2017.

Video by Siobhán SILKE

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-01

The Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo marked four decades Sunday of marching for accountability in the abductions of their kin by Argentina’s last dictatorship.

“Stay alert, Stay alert; they’re alive ... the ideals of the abducted” and presumed dead, thousands of marchers in Buenos Aires sang in the square they helped make famous.

Out front was founder Hebe de Bonafini, now 88, her wheelchair pushed by activists, as onlookers jostled to get her picture.

The four-decade milestone found members increasingly frail but ever determined to see their children’s killers brought to justice.

Defying their advancing years, the bereaved mothers who make up Argentina’s most famous human rights group still gather every week in the square outside Argentina’s pink presidential palace.

After all these years they are still demanding answers on what happened to the children they lost during the country’s brutal military dictatorship.

The group was born on April 30, 1977, when 14 women gathered to protest the military dictatorship installed in a coup the year before.

They dared to challenge the regime at a time when repression was at its height.

They risked the same fate as their political activist children—torture, death or simply disappearing without a trace. Instead, the generals tried to laugh them off.

Some 30,000 people were abducted and presumed killed by the regime or right-wing death squads in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Thirty thousand reasons to keep on fighting,” read one marcher’s sign.

About 700 people have been convicted of crimes against humanity from the last dictatorship’s era, most of them military brass. Some retrials are still under way.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-01

