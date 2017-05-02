International News 24/7

 

France

Two-thirds of far-left ‘Unsubmissive France’ movement to abstain, cast blank vote in presidential run-off

© Philippe Lopez, AFP | ‘Unsubmissive France’ supporters march during the annual May Day workers' rally in Paris on May 1, 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-02

Some two-thirds of the far-left 'Unsubmissive France' movement plan to abstain from voting or cast a blank ballot in Sunday’s presidential run-off between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, results showed Tuesday.

Opinion polls currently show Macron set to win about 60 percent of the votes in the second and final round of the elections. Analysts say that in order for him to win, however, Macron needs to secure some of the 20 percent of the first round votes that favoured Jean-Luc Mélenchon – the leader of La France insoumise, or the ‘Unsubmissive France’, movement.

Macron and Le Pen knocked out Mélenchon along with eight other candidates in the first round of voting on April 23.

Over 240,000 of the leftist movement’s 430,000 members took part in the non-binding party poll, in which a vote for Le Pen was not among the options.

The results of the ‘Unsubmissive France’ survey showed that 36.1 percent planned to cast a blank ballot, 34.8 percent would back Macron and 29.1 percent would abstain from voting.

About 7 million people voted for Mélenchon in the first round of the presidential election, tallying 19.6% of the overall vote.

Mélenchon himself has already said he will not vote for Le Pen and does not expect any of his supporters will either.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-05-02

