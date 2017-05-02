International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

May Day in France: Marches, Molotov cocktails and mixed political messages

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

More like Hunger Games: Fyre Festival organisers face $100 million lawsuit

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Greece breaks bailout standoff with more austerity

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Violence, protests, national disunity: Is France 'torn apart'?

Read more

FOCUS

Displaced women face threat of rape in CAR

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's May Day: Unions, citizens split over presidential vote (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's May Day: Unions, citizens split over presidential vote (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Le Pen and Macron trade barbs amid May Day clashes

Read more

ENCORE!

Betraying the martyrs: Aaron Matts talks tattoos, metal and terrorism

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Greece reaches preliminary bailout deal with creditors

© Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP | Greece is set for further pension cuts under the terms of the new bailout deal.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-02

Greek government officials said Tuesday they have reached an agreement with its creditors on the terms to restart bailout loan payouts, following months of tough negotiations.

The terms include another round of pension cuts in 2019 and a commitment to maintain a high primary budget surplus after the current rescue program ends next year.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-wing government is set to approve the new cuts in parliament by mid-May, so that Eurozone finance ministers could unfreeze bailout funds at a scheduled meeting on May 22.

Tsipras' governing coalition has a majority in parliament of just three seats.

Greece has been surviving on bailout loans since 2010 in return for harsh spending cuts and tax increases that have put nearly a quarter of the workforce out of work and seen more than a third of population living in poverty or at risk of poverty.

"We have said many times ... that this is a painful compromise," Interior Minister Panos Skourletis told state-run ERT television.

Tsipras' governing Syriza party is trailing badly behind rival conservatives in the polls, and he has insisted it will not seek elections until his term ends in 2019.

The agreement was reached after a nightlong session of talks at an Athens hotel. Government officials said lenders dropped their demands to abolish a long list of employment rights and also agreed to the expansion of benefit schemes for jobless and low-income families.

Hours before the deal, protesters had gathered at the entrance of the hotel during large May Day rallies in the capital, but riot police blocked them from entering the building.

Tsipras' government - which rose to power on an anti-bailout platform - had initially aimed at finalizing the current round of negotiations with creditors last December.

The delay has threatened hopes to return to growth after years of recession and stagnation fueled by austerity and a reversal of prior chronic state overspending.

Greece faces a spike in bailout loan repayments in July, and needed to unlock the additional funds to avoid the threat of bankruptcy.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-05-02

  • UK REFERENDUM

    From Grexit to Brexit: How Greece's 'ruination' revived left-wing Euroscepticism

    Read more

  • GREECE - EUROZONE

    Greece approves Christmas bonus as France challenges German veto

    Read more

  • GREECE

    Eurozone agrees ‘breakthrough’ debt deal with Greece

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility