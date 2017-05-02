Real Madrid’s Ronaldo scores hat-trick to beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a second successive Champions League hat-trick as holders Real Madrid thumped Atletico Madrid 3-0 in Tuesday's semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portugal star powered in a 10th-minute header before netting twice more in the second half to floor Real's city rivals.

Ronaldo moved onto 104 career Champions League goals as Real took a huge stride towards sealing their place in the June 3 final in Cardiff.

(AFP)



