Film show: Mothers, Whores and Pussycats

Thousands of Brazilian families still living with Zika virus, one year on

Egypt opens the door to women preachers

Just how influential are French presidential debates?

Apple's cash pile swells despite surprise drop in iPhone sales

African Great Lakes Conference kicks off in Uganda

Macron and Le Pen gear up for TV debate: A battle of egos?

'The chips are down': Theresa May vows to stand firm against EU

Marine Le Pen's speech: Plagiarism or publicity stunt?

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-03

A year ago, Brazil was struggling with the Zika epidemic. The mosquito-borne virus killed more than 180 people in the country and caused 10,000 babies to be born with microcephaly, or underdeveloped brains. Today, Zika remains a threat in the region and scientists are still working on a vaccine. Meanwhile, those families affected by Zika are still learning about the extent of their children's disabilities. Our team on the ground reports.

By Fanny LOTHAIRE , Harold GRENOUILLEAU , Rafael Luiz AZEVEDA

Our guests

Dr Yazdan YAZDANPANAH

Head of infectious diseases department, Paris's Bichat hospital

Archives

2017-05-02 French military

How France's voluntary military service is benefiting young people

France abolished compulsory military service 20 years ago, but it could be reintroduced by the winner of Sunday's presidential run-off. Both Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen...

2017-05-01 Africa

Displaced women face threat of rape in CAR

It's one of the world's forgotten conflicts. Forced to flee violence in the Central African Republic, thousands of displaced people are languishing in a camp on the border...

2017-04-28 Middle East

Egypt's Coptic Christians targeted by Islamic State group

The Pope's visit to Egypt comes at a particularly tense time for the country's Coptic Christians, who are regularly targeted by the Islamic State group. Based in North Sinai, the...

2017-04-27 Asia-pacific

Burma's citizens still jailed for speaking their minds

In Burma, de facto leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has just celebrated her first year in power. Her NLD party has to govern with the army and the democratic transition...

