France

Live: French presidential candidates Macron, Le Pen in final face-off before election

Latest update : 2017-05-03

The two remaining contenders for the French presidency, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, battle it out on live TV one last time before Sunday’s nail-biting run-off vote. Follow the debate on FRANCE 24’s live blog.

  • Wednesday night’s debate is the last time the two candidates will face-off before Sunday’s final and second round of the election.
  • The candidates are expected to attack each other on topics related to the European Union, the French economy, and national security – issues on which they have widely different views.
  • In the first round of the elections, held on April 23, Macron scored 24 percent of the vote, and Le Pen 21.3 percent of the vote.

 

  • FRANCE

    French presidential debate: ‘Both candidates are aiming for a knockout’

  • FRANCE

    France's Macron and Le Pen to face off in crucial pre-election debate

  • FRANCE

    Two-thirds of far-left Mélenchon backers to abstain, cast blank vote in presidential run-off

