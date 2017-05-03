Live: French presidential candidates Macron, Le Pen in final face-off before election

The two remaining contenders for the French presidency, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, battle it out on live TV one last time before Sunday’s nail-biting run-off vote. Follow the debate on FRANCE 24’s live blog.
Wednesday night’s debate is the last time the two candidates will face-off before Sunday’s final and second round of the election.
The candidates are expected to attack each other on topics related to the European Union, the French economy, and national security – issues on which they have widely different views.
In the first round of the elections, held on April 23, Macron scored 24 percent of the vote, and Le Pen 21.3 percent of the vote.
