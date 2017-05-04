'Desperate' asylum seekers at Hungary border speak out

Hungary recently passed a controversial law allowing asylum seekers to be detained. The move has been condemned by human rights groups, who say it violates the country's obligations under international and EU laws. Around 7,000 migrants are now being held in Serbia while waiting to enter the EU, but Hungary only lets in around five people per day. Our team went to meet some of these asylum seekers stranded at the Hungarian border, who feel increasingly desperate.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.