International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

'Desperate' asylum seekers at Hungary border speak out

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Examining François Hollande's economic legacy

Read more

ENCORE!

Colm Tóibín: Why I humanised Mary the mother of God

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Fort McMurray: Scars remain, one year after devastating wildfire

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

UN human rights chief: 'Commitments to rights norms are being dismantled'

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Macron deemed winner of feisty French presidential debate

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Brexit: Theresa May 'wages war' on EU

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook approaches two billion users

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-04

'Desperate' asylum seekers at Hungary border speak out

Hungary recently passed a controversial law allowing asylum seekers to be detained. The move has been condemned by human rights groups, who say it violates the country's obligations under international and EU laws. Around 7,000 migrants are now being held in Serbia while waiting to enter the EU, but Hungary only lets in around five people per day. Our team went to meet some of these asylum seekers stranded at the Hungarian border, who feel increasingly desperate.

By Anne MAILLIET , Clément PERROUAULT , Jessica SALTZ

Archives

2017-05-03 Americas

Thousands of Brazilian families still living with Zika virus, one year on

A year ago, Brazil was struggling with the Zika epidemic. The mosquito-borne virus killed more than 180 people in the country and caused 10,000 babies to be born with...

Read more

2017-05-02 French military

How France's voluntary military service is benefiting young people

France abolished compulsory military service 20 years ago, but it could be reintroduced by the winner of Sunday's presidential run-off. Both Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen...

Read more

2017-05-01 Africa

Displaced women face threat of rape in CAR

It's one of the world's forgotten conflicts. Forced to flee violence in the Central African Republic, thousands of displaced people are languishing in a camp on the border...

Read more

2017-04-28 Middle East

Egypt's Coptic Christians targeted by Islamic State group

The Pope's visit to Egypt comes at a particularly tense time for the country's Coptic Christians, who are regularly targeted by the Islamic State group. Based in North Sinai, the...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility