Colm Tóibín: Why I humanised Mary the mother of God

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Fort McMurray: Scars remain, one year after devastating wildfire

THE INTERVIEW

UN human rights chief: 'Commitments to rights norms are being dismantled'

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Macron deemed winner of feisty French presidential debate

IN THE PAPERS

'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

IN THE PAPERS

Brexit: Theresa May 'wages war' on EU

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook approaches two billion users

THE DEBATE

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 2)

France

France’s highest court refuses to recognise 'neutral gender' as a category

© Sara Davis, Getty Images North America, AFP | A gender neutral sign is posted outside a bathroom at Oval Park Grill on May 11, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-04

France’s top court of appeals on Thursday ruled that a person of indeterminate sex could not use “neutral gender” as a civil status category.

In a landmark ruling on a case filed by a 65-year-old psychotherapist, the court noted that “the duality” of gender as a civil status was “necessary for social and legal organisation”.

The latest ruling came months after a French court recognised “neutral gender” in a case filed by the 65-year-old plaintiff who was born with indeterminate gender but assigned a male status at birth.

In August 2015, a family court in the central French city of Tours accepted a neutral gender category. But in March 2016, an appeals court in Orléans rejected the ruling.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-04

