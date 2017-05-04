International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

UN human rights chief: 'Commitments to rights norms are being dismantled'

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Macron deemed winner of fierce presidential debate

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Brexit: Theresa May 'wages war' on EU

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook approaches two billion users

Read more

THE DEBATE

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Le Pen and Macron face off in debate, four days before presidential run-off

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: Mothers, Whores and Pussycats

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French prosecutor investigates Macron fake news complaint

© Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP | French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement, Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a campaign rally on May 1, 2017 at the Paris Event Center.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-04

The French prosecutor’s office, acting on a complaint from presidential contender Emmanuel Macron, opened an investigation on suspicion that fake news had been circulated with the aim of influencing voting in the election, a judicial source said.

Earlier on Thursday, Macron lodged a legal complaint with the prosecutor’s office over allegations, referred to by his rival Marine Le Pen in a televised debate on Wednesday night, that he held an offshore account.

Macron has denied he holds any such account.

>>Read more on FRANCE24.com: "French presidential hopeful Macron bans Russian-state media from campaign trail"

(REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2017-05-04

  • FRANCE

    Video: French presidential candidates' positions, in their own words

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron deemed winner of fierce final TV debate with Le Pen

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Key moments of final Macron-Le Pen duel before French presidential run-off

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility