French prosecutor investigates Macron fake news complaint

The French prosecutor’s office, acting on a complaint from presidential contender Emmanuel Macron, opened an investigation on suspicion that fake news had been circulated with the aim of influencing voting in the election, a judicial source said.
Earlier on Thursday, Macron lodged a legal complaint with the prosecutor’s office over allegations, referred to by his rival Marine Le Pen in a televised debate on Wednesday night, that he held an offshore account.
