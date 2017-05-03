International News 24/7

 

Colm Tóibín: Why I humanised Mary the mother of God

Fort McMurray: Scars remain, one year after devastating wildfire

UN human rights chief: 'Commitments to rights norms are being dismantled'

Macron deemed winner of feisty French presidential debate

'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

Brexit: Theresa May 'wages war' on EU

Facebook approaches two billion users

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 1)

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 2)

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

UN human rights chief: 'Commitments to rights norms are being dismantled'

The UN's top human rights official tells FRANCE 24 he sees a global trend toward the suppression of dissent. "By using sweeping powers of arrest under states of emergency, you deepen the population's grievances and increase instability," said Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

2017-05-02 Emmanuel Macron

Terror attacks in France: A gift to Marine Le Pen?

The French presidential run-off on May 7 has been described as the most important in decades. The issues of immigration and the compatibility of Islam with French cultural values...

2017-04-29 European Union

France's election: Who speaks in the name of the people?

She claims to speak "in the name of the people". Just like other prominent populists, from Donald Trump to Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez, France's would-be president, Marine Le...

2017-04-26 Germany

French presidential election: The view from Berlin

European leaders did not hide their relief when Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election. The German chancellor's spokesperson wished Macron all...

2017-04-20 Edward Snowden

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

Harvard University professor Lawrence Lessig is a major advocate for privacy and online freedom and also tried to run for the 2016 Democratic nomination. He is in Paris to...

