Middle East

Iraqi army renews push to rout IS group from Mosul

© Ahmad Al-Rubaye, AFP | Members of the Iraqi security forces hold a position inside a building on the front line in Mosul's Old City on May 3, 2017, during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-04

The U.S.-backed Iraqi offensive to take back Mosul from Islamic State gained fresh momentum on Thursday, with an armoured division trying to advance into the city from the northern side.

The militants are now besieged in the northwestern corner of Mosul which includes the historic Old City centre and the medieval Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its landmark leaning minaret where their black flag has been flying since June 2014.

The Iraqi army’s 9th Armoured Division and the Rapid Response units of the Interior Ministry have opened a new front in the northwest of the city, according to an Iraqi military statement.

The attack will help the elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) and Interior Ministry Federal Police troops who are painstakingly advancing from the south.

“Our forces are making a steady advance in the first hours of the offensive and Daesh fighters are breaking and retreating,” Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, a spokesman for the joint operations command, told state television.

A U.S.-led international coalition is providing key air and ground support to the offensive on Mosul, Islamic State’s de facto capital in Iraq, which started in October. It was from the pulpit of the Grand al-Nuri Mosque that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi revealed himself to the world in July 2014, declaring a “caliphate” that spanned parts of Syria and persecuted non-Sunni communities as well as Sunnis who did not abide by its extreme interpretation of Islam.

“An armoured division should not be going into narrow alleyways and streets but we will,” Lieutenant General Qassem al-Maliki, commander of the 9th Armoured Division told Reuters.

“There are sometimes troop shortages or orders that require us to do so and we will do our duty,” he told Reuters in an interview at a base southwest of Mosul.

The Iraqi army said on April 30 said it aimed to finish the battle for Mosul, the largest city to have fallen under Islamic State control in both Iraq and Syria, this month.

Islamic State’s defeat in Mosul will not mean the end of the hardline Sunni group which remains in control of parts of Syria and vast swathes of Iraqi territory near the Syrian border.

Shaping the battlefield

Close U.S. support should help the involvement of the armoured division and reduce the risk for civilians, U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel James Browning, the partnered advisor to the Iraqi 9th Armoured Division, told Reuters at the base.

“Everything I am trying to do is try to shape the battlefield for him,” Browning, a battalion commander from the 82nd Airborne Division, said of Maliki.

“I am looking at trying to strike right in front of him as well as deep, even into Old Mosul.”

U.S. support is essential for getting rid of suicide car bombs, known as VBIEDs, driven by the militants as road torpedoes before crashing into troops.

A typical conversation between Browning and Maliki would go like this: “What are you seeing on the screen? Do you see civilians?” Browning recalls Maliki asking.

“And sometimes I say ‘yes’ and he (Maliki) says ‘don’t strike’. I go through that process every time. We scan, we take a look, we make sure,” Browning said.

The war is taking a heavy toll on civilians trapped behind Islamic State lines and used by the militants as shields.

Local officials and eyewitnesses have said as many as 240 people may have died in March in the Al-Jadida district of western Mosul when a blast made a building collapse.

The U.S. military has acknowledged that the U.S.-led coalition probably had a role in the March 17 explosion, but said Islamic State also could be to blame.

(REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-05-04

  • IRAQ

    US-led coalition says Mosul air strikes ‘a terrible tragedy’

    Read more

  • Iraq

    IS group fighters trapped as Iraqi forces retake third of west Mosul

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Iraqi forces 'retake over a third of West Mosul'

    Read more

