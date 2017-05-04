International News 24/7

 

France

Obama backs Macron for appealing to ‘people’s hopes'

© Screengrab FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-04

Former US President Barack Obama on Thursday endorsed centrist Emmanuel Macron for France's presidential election in a video message in which he praised Macron for appealing "to people's hopes and not their fears".

"The French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about," Obama said in the message, distributed by the Macron campaign.

The video clip, which runs over a minute, features the former US president talking directly to camera and expressing his admiration for the 39-year-old former French economy minister who launched an independent political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) last year.

Macron "has stood up for liberal values ... He is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people's hopes and not their fears," said Obama.

"I am supporting Emmanuel Macron to lead you forward," Obama said, concluding his statement with "En Marche!" (Onwards!) and "Vive la France!".

Obama's statement came a day after Macron and his rival in Sunday's vote, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, clashed in a heated televised debate that saw the two candidates trading barbs and insults for over two hours.

Macron is widely seen as the favourite to beat Le Pen in Sunday's runoff vote.

