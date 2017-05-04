International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

UN human rights chief: 'Commitments to rights norms are being dismantled'

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Macron deemed winner of fierce presidential debate

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Brexit: Theresa May 'wages war' on EU

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook approaches two billion users

Read more

THE DEBATE

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Face to Face: Le Pen, Macron square off in final debate (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Le Pen and Macron face off in debate, four days before presidential run-off

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: Mothers, Whores and Pussycats

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-04

'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Thursday, May 4: French newspapers react to Wednesday's vicious TV debate between presidential hopefuls Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. The face-off is likened to a boxing match, with both candidates throwing punches. Most papers agree that Macron was the most convincing, but regret that the debate did not shed much light on policy. Meanwhile, the website L'Obs interviews President François Hollande as he prepares to leave the Elysée palace.

>> On France24.com: Macron deemed winner of fierce final TV debate with Le Pen

By Dheepthika LAURENT

Follow us
Archives

2017-05-04 Emmanuel Macron

Brexit: Theresa May 'wages war' on EU

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Thursday, May 4: The international press reacts to one of the most aggressive TV debates in French presidential history. Meanwhile, House Republicans in the...

Read more

2017-05-03 Marine Le Pen

Macron and Le Pen gear up for TV debate: A battle of egos?

FRENCH PAPERS - Wednesday, May 3: French voters hold their breath as Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron gear up for a "historic" televised debate this Wednesday. The stakes are...

Read more

2017-05-03 US police shooting

'The chips are down': Theresa May vows to stand firm against EU

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Wednesday, May 3: The US Department of Justice has decided not to charge two white police officers responsible for the death of a black man in Louisiana...

Read more

2017-05-02 Emmanuel Macron

More like Hunger Games: Fyre Festival organisers face $100 million lawsuit

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Tuesday, May 2: EU-UK relations hit new lows after details of a tense dinner between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker are leaked to the press. We look at...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility