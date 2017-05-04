'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Thursday, May 4: French newspapers react to Wednesday's vicious TV debate between presidential hopefuls Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. The face-off is likened to a boxing match, with both candidates throwing punches. Most papers agree that Macron was the most convincing, but regret that the debate did not shed much light on policy. Meanwhile, the website L'Obs interviews President François Hollande as he prepares to leave the Elysée palace.
