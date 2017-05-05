International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

China's first passenger jetliner takes maiden flight

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Has Macron already won France's election?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Revol factory: Where making porcelain is a family affair

Read more

FASHION

Cutting-edge fashion at Hyères festival on the French Riviera

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Trumpcare disaster' or 'giant step toward better health care'?

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Doctors in Cameroon continue strike action over unpaid wages

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa's High Court orders Zuma to explain cabinet reshuffle

Read more

THE DEBATE

Tale of Two Frances: The bitter divide facing the next French president (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Tale of Two Frances: The presidential race seen from a small village (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Bouteflika party, coalition allies win parliamentary majority

© Farouk Batiche, AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-05

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's party and its coalition ally have won a clear majority of seats in parliament, results released by the interior ministry showed on Friday.

Bouteflika's National Liberation Front took 164 of the 462 parliamentary seats. Its coalition ally, the Rally for National Democracy, won another 97.

The National Liberation Front has been the sole ruling party since Algeria’s independence in 1962. Bouteflika has been in power since 1999, despite a stroke that has left him largely incapacitated.

In 2009 he won his third straight term as president, even though he was scarcely seen on the campaign trail.

Despite a 2012 law that requires at least 30 percent of parliamentary candidates to be women – and the emergence of small parties led by young people and focused on local issues – only a minority of Algerians bother casting ballots in parliamentary votes.

Political analyst Rachid Grim says Algerian politicians’ complete lack of credibility is the main reason behind voter apathy.

In a bid to raise awareness about the lack of political options, two parties – Jil Jadid (New Generation) and Talaie El-Houriyat (Vanguard of Liberties) – called on voters to boycott the election. That sparked an angry reaction from Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, who said those who wanted to throw their right to vote in the trash bin were welcome to do so, but that they should not push other Algerians towards “doubt and despair”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-05

  • ALGERIA

    Algeria parliament poll looms, but voters busy watching France

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French presidential hopeful Macron apologises for controversial comments on colonialism

    Read more

  • ALGERIA

    Algerian journalist dies during hunger strike against prison sentence

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility