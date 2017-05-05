International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

China's first passenger jetliner takes maiden flight

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Has Macron already won France's election?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Revol factory: Where making porcelain is a family affair

Read more

FASHION

Cutting-edge fashion at Hyères festival on the French Riviera

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Trumpcare disaster' or 'giant step toward better health care'?

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Doctors in Cameroon continue strike action over unpaid wages

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa's High Court orders Zuma to explain cabinet reshuffle

Read more

THE DEBATE

Tale of Two Frances: The bitter divide facing the next French president (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Tale of Two Frances: The presidential race seen from a small village (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Macron has chosen a prime minister but won't reveal name

© Thomas Samson, POOL/AFP | French presidential candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron talks to the press on April 18.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-05

French presidential election front-runner Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he had decided who would be his prime minister if he wins Sunday’s vote, but would only reveal the make-up of his government after he took office.

The centrist leader, who polls tip to beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s run-off, told RTL radio that he had settled on a prime minister.

Asked if that person had been informed, he replied: “No, since it is in my head.”

He gave no further clues on his or her identity.

“If I am elected, I will work on finalising a government next week but it will be announced after the handover of powers,” he said, referring to the transfer of power from outgoing President Francois Hollande to his successor, which is expected to happen the weekend after the election.

His prime minister “will have experience in the political field, the ability to lead a parliamentary majority and the ability to drive a thoroughly renewed government which will also include some experienced men and women,” he said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-05

  • FRANCE

    Macron widens lead over Le Pen in final days before vote

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Obama backs Macron for appealing to ‘people’s hopes'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    ‘Alternative facts’ poison final French presidential debate

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility