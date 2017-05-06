French electoral authorities warn against spreading hacked Macron data

French electoral authorities on Sunday said anyone circulating information leaked after a hacking attack targeting presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign could be committing a "criminal offence".
"The dissemination of such data, which has been fraudulently obtained and in all likelihood may have been mingled with false information, is liable to be classified as a criminal offence," a commission statement said.
"On the eve of the most important election for our institutions, the commission calls on everyone using the internet and social media...not to spread this information," the statement said.
