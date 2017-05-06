French media rules prohibit election coverage over weekend

“Starting from the night before polls open, it is illegal to publish or broadcast by all means of communication any message that may be categorised as electoral propaganda,” France’s Superior Audiovisual Council, or CSA, said in a statement.
However, television stations in France are allowed to broadcast images of the candidates voting (along with other citizens), provided all candidates in the election are included, and as long as no candidate transmits any message on camera.
The law also prohibits French media from publishing, broadcasting or commenting on any kind of electoral poll.
Similarly, election results, even partial ones, cannot be published or broadcast before the last polling place closes on Sunday.
