International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Family kicked off Delta flight for not giving up paid seat

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The Bitter End: Presidential campaign closes in France (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's Next President: Macron, Le Pen and Donald Trump (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

As campaign comes to a close, Le Pen and Macron keep an eye on abstention

Read more

REPORTERS

Forced into exile: The plight of the Rohingyas

Read more

#TECH 24

The robot revolution

Read more

FOCUS

India's biometric identity cards spark privacy concerns

Read more

#THE 51%

The morality squad: Questions over Indian police unit fighting sexual harassment

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Polls open overseas in final round of French presidential election

© Jody Amiet, AFP archive | Voting in Cayenne, French Guiana.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-06

French overseas territories and French citizens living abroad begin voting Saturday in the final round of the French presidential election, facing a choice between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

France’s official campaigning period ended Friday night at midnight Paris time, signaling the start of a French media blackout on election coverage. French law bans reporting on either candidate until polls close at 8pm Sunday.

Voting starts in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Canada at noon Paris time and one hour later in French Guiana, in South America. The 1.3 million French citizens living abroad also begin voting Saturday. Voting in metropolitan France begins Sunday at 8am.

Officials have made several changes to voting regulations to adjust to the state of emergency in force in France since attacks in Paris that killed 130 people in November 2015. Polls will remain open until 7pm in France Sunday — one hour later than during previous presidential elections — and until 8pm in some large cities. Security has been reinforced following an April 20 attack on Paris’s Champs-Élysées boulevard that killed one police officer.

French mayors have faced a challenge finding enough people to count votes Sunday. Vote counters usually come from France’s two major parties, the Socialists and Les Républicains. But with neither party having made it to the final round, some mayors have been forced to hire city officials for the job.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-05-06

  • FRANCE

    Eiffel Tower stunt leaves security red-faced on eve of French election

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    From Le Monde: Two opposing visions of France’s independence on display in TV debate

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron has chosen a prime minister but won't reveal name

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility