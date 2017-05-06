Dozens of Nigeria's Chibok schoolgirls 'freed' from Boko Haram

Several dozen Nigerian schoolgirls who were among more than 200 kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 have been released, Nigerian officials said Saturday, with unconfirmed reports that at least 80 have been freed.

"I can confirm they have been released," said a senior Nigerian government minister, who asked not to be identified, adding that an official statement would be released later.

The girls were reportedly released following negotiations with the government, though few details have been confirmed.

A military source said they were currently in Banki near the Cameroon border for medical checks before being airlifted to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

The kidnapping in Paril 2014 was one of the most high-profile incidents of Boko Haram's insurgency, now in its eighth year.

About 220 were abducted from their school in a night-time attack, prompting a global outcry and a huge social media campaign.

More than 20 girls were released last October in a deal brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross. Others have escaped or been rescued, but 195 were believed to be still in captivity prior to this release.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said last month the government was in talks to secure the release of the remaining captives.

Although the Chibok abduction is the most notorious case, Boko Haram has kidnapped thousands of adults and children, many of whose cases have been neglected.

The militants have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced more than 2 million during their insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate in northeast Nigeria.

Despite the army saying the insurgency is on the run, large parts of the northeast, particularly in Borno state, remain under threat from the militants, and suicide bombings and gun attacks have increased in the region since the end of the rainy season late last year.

