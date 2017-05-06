International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Family kicked off Delta flight for not giving up paid seat

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The Bitter End: Presidential campaign closes in France (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's Next President: Macron, Le Pen and Donald Trump (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

As campaign comes to a close, Le Pen and Macron keep an eye on abstention

Read more

REPORTERS

Forced into exile: The plight of the Rohingyas

Read more

#TECH 24

The robot revolution

Read more

FOCUS

India's biometric identity cards spark privacy concerns

Read more

#THE 51%

The morality squad: Questions over Indian police unit fighting sexual harassment

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Hamas picks former Gaza chief Haniyeh as its leader

© Said Khatib, AFP | This file photo taken on February 24, 2017 shows Hamas leader Ismail Haniya speaking during the opening of a new mosque in Rafah town in the southern Gaza Strip.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-06

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has chosen its former chief in the Gaza Strip, Ismail Haniya, as its top leader, days after it released a policy document easing its stance on Israel.

"The Hamas Shura Council on Saturday elected Ismail Haniya as head of the movement's political bureau," the group's official website said Saturday.

Unlike his predecessor Khaled Meshaal, who lives in exile in Doha, Haniya is expected to remain in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave run by Hamas since 2007.

Seen as a pragmatist within the movement, the 54-year-old takes charge of Hamas as it seeks to ease its international isolation without marginalising hardliners within the movement.

The militant group is trying to rebrand itself as an Islamic national liberation movement, rather than a branch of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, which has been outlawed by Egypt.

On Monday, it unveiled a new policy document easing its stance on Israel after having long called for its destruction.

The document notably accepts the idea of a Palestinian state in territories occupied by Israel in the Six-Day War of 1967.

It also says its struggle is not against Jews because of their religion but against Israel as an occupier.

However, Hamas officials said the document in no way amounts to recognition of Israel as demanded by the international community.

The change of leadership comes just days after US President Donald Trump held a first meeting with Hamas's political rival Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas, which ousted Abbas's Fatah party from Gaza in 2007, has dismissed the latter's attempts to resume peace talks with Israel as a waste of time.

Abbas has warned he will cut salaries, aid and subsidies to Gaza to pressure Hamas.

Earlier this week, his West Bank-based government announced it would stop paying for electricity Israel sends to power-starved Gaza.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)

Date created : 2017-05-06

  • PALESTINE - ISRAEL

    Hamas softens stance on Israel in new policy document

    Read more

  • PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

    Hamas names top militant as new leader in Gaza

    Read more

  • HAARETZ

    Hamas should be taken off terror list, EU legal adviser says

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility