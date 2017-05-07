Beaten, but not broken, Le Pen eyes parliamentary vote

Defeated in Sunday’s vote, France’s far-right Marine Le Pen is now positioning herself as “the first opposition force” against president-elect Emmanuelle Macron’s policies.

Just minutes after polls closed in France’s major cities, with early results showing she had lost the 2017 presidential race, Le Pen took to the stage to deliver a concession speech.

“France has voted for continuity,” she noted in a tone that implied her defeat was clearly no surprise. Having established that, Le Pen was quick to set the stage for her next political act.

"The National Front, which has embarked on an alliance strategy, must also deeply renew itself in order to live up to this historic opportunity and the expectations of the French," she said. "I therefore promise to undertake a profound transformation of our movement in order to constitute a new political force.”

Le Pen received 35 percent of the votes cast on Sunday, making her a potent opposition force for Macron during the next five years of his presidency.

As her supporters waved flags and chanted, “Thank you Marine,” Le Pen said she was eyeing a new political force ahead of the June legislative elections.

She also hinted that her National Front party may rename itself, a sentiment echoed by party deputy leader Florian Philippot, who told a French TV station Sunday that the party would "transform itself into a new political force which, by definition, means it will no longer have the same name."

Le Pen’s niece says lessons must be learned

Reacting to Sunday’s election results, Le Pen's niece, Marion Marechal-Le Pen, a National Front lawmaker, said her aunt's softening of the party position was not understood by French voters.

Ditching the euro is one of Le Pen's key policies, but a majority of voters oppose it. Over the past few days, Le Pen had said it wasn't a pre-condition to her economic plans and the timetable could be extended, but she stuck to her wish to return to the French franc.

"There are clearly lessons to be learnt," Marechal-Le Pen said on France 2 television.

"Marine Le Pen was right to say, even if that came late, that leaving the euro was not a pre-condition to all our economic policies and that she would hold a referendum."

She added: "We clearly didn't manage to get this election to be understood as a referendum for or against France, a referendum for or against immigration ... for or against the European Union as we know it."

Le Pen senior blasts party position on euro



The National Front has long been run as a Le Pen fiefdom, but there have been divisions within the family and on Sunday, those differences seemed wide.

In an interview with French radio station RTL, Le Pen’s father and National Front co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen attributed the defeat to Philippot, considered the main instigator of the party’s anti-EU position.

"I think we have to remain faithful to the fundamentals of the National Front," said the senior Le Pen.

"It’s the problems of the euro, Europe, retirement at 60 years, which plunged the campaign of Mme. Le Pen, it seems to me," he said.

"She made the campaign all about her friends," he added, before noting that if the party was going to have a name change, it would not be up to Philippot or his daughter, but for a future party congress to decide.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)



Date created : 2017-05-07