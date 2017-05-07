French citizen kidnapped in Chad has been freed, authorities confirm

The French president’s office confirmed on Sunday that a French national who had been kidnapped in Chad’s Abeche region in March, and taken to the restive Sudanese region of Darfur, has been released.

“The President of the Republic has learned with great satisfaction about the release of our compatriot who was abducted in eastern Chad and then taken by his captors to Sudan,” it said in a statement.

Sudan’s national security service said earlier that the man had been freed and was on his way to the capital Khartoum.

(REUTERS)

