International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Family kicked off Delta flight for not giving up paid seat

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The Bitter End: Presidential campaign closes in France (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's Next President: Macron, Le Pen and Donald Trump (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

As campaign comes to a close, Le Pen and Macron keep an eye on abstention

Read more

REPORTERS

Forced into exile: The plight of the Rohingyas

Read more

#TECH 24

The robot revolution

Read more

FOCUS

India's biometric identity cards spark privacy concerns

Read more

#THE 51%

The morality squad: Questions over Indian police unit fighting sexual harassment

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

French citizen kidnapped in Chad has been freed, authorities confirm

© Sia Kambou, AFP | File photo of a Chadian soldier at a French military base in Abéché, near where the abduction took place.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-07

The French president’s office confirmed on Sunday that a French national who had been kidnapped in Chad’s Abeche region in March, and taken to the restive Sudanese region of Darfur, has been released.

“The President of the Republic has learned with great satisfaction about the release of our compatriot who was abducted in eastern Chad and then taken by his captors to Sudan,” it said in a statement.

Sudan’s national security service said earlier that the man had been freed and was on his way to the capital Khartoum.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-07

  • CHAD

    French national abducted in Chad

    Read more

  • DR CONGO - FRANCE

    French national kidnapped alongside four colleagues by militia in DR Congo

    Read more

  • MALI

    Search for kidnapped aid worker intensifies as French, Malians join forces

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility