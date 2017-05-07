International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Family kicked off Delta flight for not giving up paid seat

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The Bitter End: Presidential campaign closes in France (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's Next President: Macron, Le Pen and Donald Trump (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

As campaign comes to a close, Le Pen and Macron keep an eye on abstention

Read more

REPORTERS

Forced into exile: The plight of the Rohingyas

Read more

#TECH 24

The robot revolution

Read more

FOCUS

India's biometric identity cards spark privacy concerns

Read more

#THE 51%

The morality squad: Questions over Indian police unit fighting sexual harassment

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Live: Voter turnout at 28.2% at noon in French presidential election

© FRANCE 24, Pierre Rene-Worms | French voters at a polling station at Aubervilliers, May 7, 2017.

Video by Florence VILLEMINOT

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-07

French voters on Sunday began casting ballots in the presidential run-off between independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below for all the latest Election Day news.

  • Voting stations opened at 8am (6am GMT) in mainland France Sunday, and most close at 7pm, with those in some large cities remaining open until 8pm. Voters overseas began voting Saturday.
     
  • A first estimate of the results will be published around 8pm.
     
  • It is a historic election by several measures: both candidates are from parties outside the political mainstream. It follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal and repeated surprises.
     
  • If elected, Macron, 39, would be the youngest president of France's Fifth Republic. Marine Le Pen, 48, would be the first female president.
     
  • France's 47 million voters will choose between radically different platforms: the free-trade, pro-EU policies of Macron's En Marche! (Forward!) party, and the protectionist nationalism of Le Pen's National Front.
     
  • French law prohibits French media from quoting the presidential candidates or their supporters until polls close at 8pm Sunday.

Date created : 2017-05-07

  • FRANCE

    Voting begins in final round of French presidential election

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron widens lead over Le Pen in final days before vote

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's Macron and Le Pen to face off in crucial pre-election debate

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility