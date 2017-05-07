Live: Voter turnout at 28.2% at noon in French presidential election

French voters on Sunday began casting ballots in the presidential run-off between independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below for all the latest Election Day news.
Voting stations opened at 8am (6am GMT) in mainland France Sunday, and most close at 7pm, with those in some large cities remaining open until 8pm. Voters overseas began voting Saturday.
A first estimate of the results will be published around 8pm.
It is a historic election by several measures: both candidates are from parties outside the political mainstream. It follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal and repeated surprises.
If elected, Macron, 39, would be the youngest president of France's Fifth Republic. Marine Le Pen, 48, would be the first female president.
France's 47 million voters will choose between radically different platforms: the free-trade, pro-EU policies of Macron's En Marche! (Forward!) party, and the protectionist nationalism of Le Pen's National Front.
French law prohibits French media from quoting the presidential candidates or their supporters until polls close at 8pm Sunday.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.