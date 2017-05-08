International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Family kicked off Delta flight for not giving up paid seat

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The Bitter End: Presidential campaign closes in France (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's Next President: Macron, Le Pen and Donald Trump (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

As campaign comes to a close, Le Pen and Macron keep an eye on abstention

Read more

REPORTERS

Forced into exile: The plight of the Rohingyas

Read more

#TECH 24

The robot revolution

Read more

FOCUS

India's biometric identity cards spark privacy concerns

Read more

#THE 51%

The morality squad: Questions over Indian police unit fighting sexual harassment

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Live: Reaction and analysis of historic win of Emmanuel Macron

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | Emmanuel Macron celebrates his victory on May 7, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-08

Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday, making the 39 year-old political novice the youngest president in French history. But with a record abstention rate of 25.4%, his mandate is weak.

• The centrist came from outside of the traditional French parties, which have been left scrambling in the wake of defeat. He won with 66.06% of the vote, over 33.94% for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Le Pen said she would make changes to her National Front party.

• Macron will now be working to have candidates from his En Marche! (Forward!) movement elected in the legislative election in June.

• Far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon and conservative François Baron both said they would oppose Macron in June’s legislative elections.

• France’s biggest trade unions warned that the parts of the electorate that didn’t support Macron must be heard and one of them called for demonstrations today to protest Macron’s liberal economic policies.

• Macron will join sitting President François Hollande in celebrating Victory in Europe Day (V-E Day) at the Arc de Triomphe.

Date created : 2017-05-08

  • FRANCE

    From Trump to Trudeau, what world leaders said about Macron's victory

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron fans savour 'once in a lifetime' moment at Louvre victory party

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Brigitte Macron: Former drama teacher ready for role as France's first lady

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility