Live: Reaction and analysis of historic win of Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday, making the 39 year-old political novice the youngest president in French history. But with a record abstention rate of 25.4%, his mandate is weak.

• The centrist came from outside of the traditional French parties, which have been left scrambling in the wake of defeat. He won with 66.06% of the vote, over 33.94% for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Le Pen said she would make changes to her National Front party.

• Macron will now be working to have candidates from his En Marche! (Forward!) movement elected in the legislative election in June.

• Far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon and conservative François Baron both said they would oppose Macron in June’s legislative elections.

• France’s biggest trade unions warned that the parts of the electorate that didn’t support Macron must be heard and one of them called for demonstrations today to protest Macron’s liberal economic policies.

• Macron will join sitting President François Hollande in celebrating Victory in Europe Day (V-E Day) at the Arc de Triomphe.

Date created : 2017-05-08