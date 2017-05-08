Papers react to Macron's victory: 'Well played'

IN THE PAPERS, Monday, May 8: It's a historic day for the French as they elect their youngest ever leader, 39-year-old centrist Emmanuel Macron. We look at reaction from papers in France and around the world. "Well played", headlines left-wing daily Libération (pictured), which openly supported Macron against the far-right's Marine Le Pen. Meanwhile, Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung says Europe "sighs with relief" as France escapes populism. We end with some celebrities weighing in on the result.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.