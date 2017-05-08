International News 24/7

 

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

British physicist Michelle Simmons, the 'quantum queen'

IN THE PAPERS

Papers react to Macron's victory: 'Well played'

BUSINESS DAILY

Muted rally on markets as Macron wins French presidency

EYE ON AFRICA

Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

MEDIAWATCH

Family kicked off Delta flight for not giving up paid seat

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The Bitter End: Presidential campaign closes in France (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France's Next President: Macron, Le Pen and Donald Trump (part 2)

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

As campaign comes to a close, Le Pen and Macron keep an eye on abstention

REPORTERS

Forced into exile: The plight of the Rohingyas

IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

IN THE PAPERS, Monday, May 8: It's a historic day for the French as they elect their youngest ever leader, 39-year-old centrist Emmanuel Macron. We look at reaction from papers in France and around the world. "Well played", headlines left-wing daily Libération (pictured), which openly supported Macron against the far-right's Marine Le Pen. Meanwhile, Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung says Europe "sighs with relief" as France escapes populism. We end with some celebrities weighing in on the result.

By Dheepthika LAURENT

2017-05-05 French Presidential Elections 2017

Has Macron already won France's election?

FRENCH PAPERS - Fri. 05.05.2017: As left-wing French papers multiply their pleas to vote against Marine Le Pen on Sunday, many dailies suggest that the presidential race may...

2017-05-05 Donald Trump

'Trumpcare disaster' or 'giant step toward better health care'?

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Fri. 05.05.2017: US papers react after the House of Representatives narrowly passes the Republican health care bill - a "giant step toward better health...

2017-05-04 Emmanuel Macron

'More like a boxing match': French papers react to presidential debate

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Thursday, May 4: French newspapers react to Wednesday's vicious TV debate between presidential hopefuls Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. The face-off is...

2017-05-04 Emmanuel Macron

Brexit: Theresa May 'wages war' on EU

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Thursday, May 4: The international press reacts to one of the most aggressive TV debates in French presidential history. Meanwhile, House Republicans in the...

