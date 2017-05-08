From Trump to Trudeau, what world leaders said about Macron's victory

Soon after the results of France's presidential election were announced Sunday, showing a clear victory for centrist Emmanuel Macron against the far-right Marine Le Pen, messages of congratulations began flooding in from leaders across the world.

Across the EU, leaders breathed a sigh of relief as, in the wake of Brexit, French voters rejected the fiercely anti-Europe Le Pen

"Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship," Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Twitter.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was happy that the French had chosen a "European future", while EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality and fraternity" and "said no to the tyranny of fake news".

One of Macron's new responsibilities as French president will be negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the EU along with the bloc's other leaders.

That task looked like it had already begun Sunday night, with a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May saying she had called Macron to "warmly congratulate him on his election victory", adding that the two had "briefly discussed Brexit and the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK wants a strong partnership with a secure and prosperous EU once we leave".

Across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump also proffered his best wishes to the new French president.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" he wrote on Twitter.

His statement came despite Trump's ideologically similarities with Le Pen and the fact that he had earlier praised the National Front leader over her security policy.

Before the first round of the election last month, he said a deadly attack against a police officer in Paris would have a "big effect" on the vote and said Le Pen was "the strongest on what's been going on in France".

Hillary Clinton, Trump's defeated rival in last year's US presidential race, also reacted to Macron's victory on Twitter.

Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world.



"Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world," she said.

The White House on Sunday issued a formal statement congratulating "Macron and the people of France on their successful presidential election".

Meanwhile, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to have more in common with the progressive, liberal politics of Macron than the US president, and he was quick to telephone France's election winner on Sunday night.

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic," Trudeau said in a statement earlier.

Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron! Let's meet soon, and keep working to grow & strengthen the deep ties between Canada and France. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7 mai 2017

Elsewhere, Brazil's President Michel Temer also congratulated Macron on Twitter, saying: "Brazil and France will continue to work together for democracy, human rights, development, integration and peace."

And Australia's prime minister hailed what he called an "historic election win".

"We will build even stronger ties between our two great nations," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tweeted.

