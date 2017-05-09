International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Emmanuel Macron's victory: A historic day in French politics

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Tourists swim with gentle giants in the Philippines

Read more

FOCUS

Controversy in South Korea over US missile defence system

Read more

ENCORE!

Toots and the Maytals: The sound of Jamaica

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

EU and Mexico vow to build bridges, not walls

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Parents of Chibok girls find out if their daughters are among 82 girls freed

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Chinese Visa Bribe? The Kushners and their 'golden visas'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Macron's win a kick in the 'nether regions' for French politics

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French election night fever

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

COP21

France

On phone to Macron, China’s Xi vows to stick with Paris climate deal

© Jason Lee, Pool/AFP | China's President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 4, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-09

Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President-elect Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday that he would uphold the Paris Agreement on curbing climate change.

China, the world's top emitter of greenhouse gases, and France should "protect the global governance achievements contained within the Paris Agreement on climate change", Xi told Macron, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed scepticism about the deal and threatened to pull out. A meeting of his advisers that had been scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to scheduling conflicts, a White House Official said.

Many nations want Trump to remain in the agreement, meant to rein in rising world temperatures by shifting towards cleaner energies such as wind and solar power, even though he plans to bolster the U.S. coal industry.

Macron told Trump in a phone call on Monday that he would also seek to defend the climate change deal agreed in Paris in 2015.

China has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris agreement. Climate change was widely seen as one of the few bright spots of cooperation between Beijing and the previous Obama administration in Washington.

Representatives of nearly 200 countries that are party to the agreement are meeting in Bonn from May 8-18 to discuss technical aspects of implementing the accord.

In their phone call on Tuesday, Xi congratulated Macron on his election win and emphasised China's continued support for an integrated Europe and hopes that relations with France would "stride onto a new platform".

The two leaders agreed to meet as soon as possible, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. 

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-09

  • United States

    Trump should renegotiate, not exit, Paris climate accord, says energy secretary

    Read more

  • TALKING EUROPE

    Climate change agreements: The US blows cold, what will the EU do?

    Read more

  • MEDIAWATCH

    Can world leaders convince Trump to change his climate policy?

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde sites

Watch us on TV

Hotels

Français English عربي

Accessibility