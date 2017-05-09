International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ACCESS ASIA

Tourists swim with gentle giants in the Philippines

Read more

FOCUS

Controversy in South Korea over US missile defence system

Read more

ENCORE!

Toots and the Maytals: The sound of Jamaica

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

EU and Mexico vow to build bridges, not walls

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Parents of Chibok girls find out if their daughters are among 82 girls freed

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Chinese Visa Bribe? The Kushners and their 'golden visas'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Macron's win a kick in the 'nether regions' for French politics

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French election night fever

Read more

THE DEBATE

Change you can believe in? Macron win signals new era in French politics (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Froome’s bike ‘rammed on purpose’ by impatient driver

© Fabrice Coffrini, AFP | Chris Froome after the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie on April 29, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-09

Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome said Tuesday he was deliberately knocked off his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver while training in southern France.

The British rider posted a picture of his badly damaged bike on Twitter but said he had escaped injury.

"Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!" tweeted the 31-year-old Froome, a three-time winner of the Tour, road cycling's most prestigious race.

"Thankfully I'm okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!"

The picture was geotagged from Beausoleil, near Froome's home in Monaco, and retweeted more than 12,000 times in just a few hours.

Froome rides for the British-based Team Sky and will defend his title when the Tour de France begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 1.

Sky said Froome returned home to get a spare bike and continued his training after the incident.

French police had no immediate response, while Spanish star cyclist Alberto Contador tweeted the picture of Froome's mangled bike and the words: "No comment...!!!"

Last month, former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi was killed when the 37-year-old Astana team rider was knocked off his bike after colliding with a van while training near his home in central Italy.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-09

  • TOUR DE FRANCE

    Chris Froome: An unloved double champion

    Read more

  • CYCLING

    Britain’s Chris Froome wins third Tour de France title

    Read more

  • TOUR DE FRANCE

    Froome holds on to Tour de France lead after post-crash dash

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility