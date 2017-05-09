Protesters march in Paris the day after Macron victory

Several hundred people, including union members and students, protested in the streets of Paris on Monday, warning French president-elect Emmanuel Macron they would actively oppose his pro-market reforms.
More than 1,500 protesters marched between Place de la République and Bastille in eastern Paris, leading to brief clashes with police and dozens of arrests.
The demonstrations came a day after Macron – infamous among trade unions for loosening labour laws – won France’s presidential run-off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
