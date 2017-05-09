International News 24/7

 

France

Former Socialist PM Valls to seek parliamentary seat for Macron's party

© RTL screen grab | Archival picture shows former French prime minister Manuel Valls speaking on RTL radio in February 2015

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-09

Manuel Valls, a former French Socialist prime minister, said on Tuesday that he wished to support president-elect Emmanuel Macron's political movement in the June elections in the lower house of parliament.

"I will be a candidate in the presidential majority and I wish to join up to his movement, namely the 'Republic on the Move'," Valls told RTL radio.

Macron is working to obtain a majority in the lower house of parliament in June elections.

'The Socialist Party is dead'

His party chief, Richard Ferrand, said on Monday that Macron's 'En Marche!' (Forward!) movement would change its name to "En Marche la République" or "Republic on the Move", so as to structure itself more like a traditional party.

Ferrand also said the names of Macron's 577 candidates in the legislative elections would be announced this Thursday.

“The Socialist Party is dead, it’s in the past,” Valls said Tuesday on RTL. “It needs to move forward.”

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-05-09

