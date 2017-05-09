Canada, Russia live up to favourites’ stamp at Ice Hockey World Championship

Favourites Canada and Russia kept their unbeaten record at the world ice hockey championships on Monday while France pulled off a surprise 5-1 victory against Finland. The tournament is co-hosted this year by France and Germany.
Canada crushed Belarus 6-0 in their Group B match in Paris, with the two-time defending champions extending their winning run at worlds to ten games.
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point started and finished the scoring for Canada, with Colorado Avalanche's Dave MacKinnon scoring twice to lead the tournament goals with five.
In the same group, France dealt an embarrassing blow to Finland, against whom they had never won a game in the tournament's history.
