Sports

Canada, Russia live up to favourites’ stamp at Ice Hockey World Championship

© XAVIER LAINE / AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-09

Favourites Canada and Russia kept their unbeaten record at the world ice hockey championships on Monday while France pulled off a surprise 5-1 victory against Finland. The tournament is co-hosted this year by France and Germany.

Canada crushed Belarus 6-0 in their Group B match in Paris, with the two-time defending champions extending their winning run at worlds to ten games.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point started and finished the scoring for Canada, with Colorado Avalanche's Dave MacKinnon scoring twice to lead the tournament goals with five.

In the same group, France dealt an embarrassing blow to Finland, against whom they had never won a game in the tournament's history.

Finland outshot the French 43-26, but outstanding efforts by goalie Florian Hardy and
Philadelphia Flyers winger Pierre-Édouard Bellemare put Les Bleus on top.

In Cologne, Russia beat tournament co-hosts Germany 6-3 to top Group A with eight points. Vadim Shipachyov had two goals and Artemi Panarin added four assists as Russia picked up a third win.

However, former champions Sweden suffered their second defeat in three matches, falling 4-3 to the United States in a Group A clash in Cologne.

The Scandinavians, champions in 2013, are also among the tournament favourites despite missing the podium in the last two editions.

The United States came from behind three times to snatch victory.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-09

