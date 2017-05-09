IS group claims to have executed 'Russian intelligence officer'

Islamic State released a video Tuesday in which it beheads a man it claims is a Russian intelligence officer captured in Syria, Reuters reported.

The gruesome footage was released on Tuesday to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day which celebrates the country’s defeat over the Nazis in 1945.

But the Russian defence ministry has denied that any of its servicemen had been captured or killed by the Islamic State group in Syria.

The captor is pleading other Russians to surrender

The 12-minute recording shows a prisoner dressed in black. The man is seen kneeling in the desert, pleading other Russians to surrender. The video’s authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

"This idiot believed the promises of his state not to abandon him if he was captured," a voice says in the background before a bearded man beheads the Russian with a knife.

Russia is backing the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against the rebels trying to remove him from power. According to the Kremlin, thirty Russian servicemen have died since Russia began its operation there in September 2015.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-09