Emmanuel Macron's victory: A historic day in French politics

Tourists swim with gentle giants in the Philippines

Controversy in South Korea over US missile defence system

Toots and the Maytals: The sound of Jamaica

EU and Mexico vow to build bridges, not walls

Parents of Chibok girls find out if their daughters are among 82 girls freed

Chinese Visa Bribe? The Kushners and their 'golden visas'

Macron's win a kick in the 'nether regions' for French politics

French election night fever

Middle East

IS group claims to have executed 'Russian intelligence officer'

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-09

Islamic State released a video Tuesday in which it beheads a man it claims is a Russian intelligence officer captured in Syria, Reuters reported.

The gruesome footage was released on Tuesday to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day which celebrates the country’s defeat over the Nazis in 1945.

But the Russian defence ministry has denied that any of its servicemen had been captured or killed by the Islamic State group in Syria.

The captor is pleading other Russians to surrender

The 12-minute recording shows a prisoner dressed in black. The man is seen kneeling in the desert, pleading other Russians to surrender. The video’s authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

"This idiot believed the promises of his state not to abandon him if he was captured," a voice says in the background before a bearded man beheads the Russian with a knife.

Russia is backing the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against the rebels trying to remove him from power. According to the Kremlin, thirty Russian servicemen have died since Russia began its operation there in September 2015.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-09

