International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'Trump fires Comey amid Russia inquiry'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

"The end of the Socialist Party"

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Protests over lack of social housing continue in Johannesburg

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Australia slaps $6 billion tax on banks

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Is former French PM Valls 'En Marche' with Macron?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's Next Steps: French president-elect redraws political landscape (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's Next Steps: Can France's new president reform Europe? (part 2)

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Emmanuel Macron's victory: A historic day in French politics

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Tourists swim with gentle giants in the Philippines

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

France advances in ice hockey world championships with 4-3 thrill win over Switzerland

© Xavier Lane, AFP | France's goalkeeeper Cristobal Huet (C) stops the puck during the IIHF Men's World Championship group B ice hockey match between Switzerland and France on May 9, 2017 in Paris.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-10

France overcame continental rivals Switzerland 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout at the world ice hockey championships on Tuesday.

A day after defeating world runners-up Finland 5-1, Stephane da Costa sealed victory for France on front of a 6,000-plus crowd at the Paris-Bercy Arena.

Lausanne goaltender Cristobal Huet also pulled off three impressive saves for the French who are co-hosting the tournament with Germany.

It was the first defeat in three games for the Swiss—second in Group B behind two-time defending champions Canada—who did not play Tuesday.

France, who lost their opener to Norway, are fourth in Group B and on course to advance to the quarter-finals.

Switzerland next play Belarus, who prop up the table, while France have a day off to prepare for Thursday’s clash against Canada.

In Cologne, Latvia kept top spot in Group A ahead of Russia after notching up a third consecutive win with a 2-1 victory over tailenders Italy.

But the Baltic side have their work cut out as they have yet to play the group heavyweights with clashes against Russia, the United States and Sweden to come.

Denmark scored their first points of the championships after a 4-3 shootout win over Slovakia.

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-05-10

  • ICE HOCKEY

    Canada, Russia live up to favourites’ stamp at Ice Hockey World Championship

    Read more

  • SPORT

    France and Germany host top hockey nations at world championships in Paris and Cologne

    Read more

  • ICE HOCKEY

    France stun title holders Russia at hockey worlds

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility