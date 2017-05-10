France advances in ice hockey world championships with 4-3 thrill win over Switzerland

France overcame continental rivals Switzerland 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout at the world ice hockey championships on Tuesday.

A day after defeating world runners-up Finland 5-1, Stephane da Costa sealed victory for France on front of a 6,000-plus crowd at the Paris-Bercy Arena.

Lausanne goaltender Cristobal Huet also pulled off three impressive saves for the French who are co-hosting the tournament with Germany.

It was the first defeat in three games for the Swiss—second in Group B behind two-time defending champions Canada—who did not play Tuesday.

France, who lost their opener to Norway, are fourth in Group B and on course to advance to the quarter-finals.

Switzerland next play Belarus, who prop up the table, while France have a day off to prepare for Thursday’s clash against Canada.

In Cologne, Latvia kept top spot in Group A ahead of Russia after notching up a third consecutive win with a 2-1 victory over tailenders Italy.

But the Baltic side have their work cut out as they have yet to play the group heavyweights with clashes against Russia, the United States and Sweden to come.

Denmark scored their first points of the championships after a 4-3 shootout win over Slovakia.

(AFP)



Date created : 2017-05-10