FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-11

The plight of Togo's so-called 'witch children'

Togo is one of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa where the belief in witchcraft is still widespread. Children who are slightly different from the others are among the worst affected. Whether it's due to a physical or mental handicap, hyperactivity or being intellectually gifted, they are often accused of witchcraft and even held responsible for deaths in their family. These children are then subjected to all sorts of abuse: kidnappings, forced labour and torture. Our correspondents report.

Warning: This report contains disturbing footage.

A programme prepared by Aline Schmidt and Jessica Sestili.

By Emmanuelle SODJI , Emmanuelle LANDAIS , Raphaël NTALE

Archives

2017-05-10 Africa

Faced with xenophobia, Congolese immigrants in South Africa feel abandoned

In South Africa, clashes between South Africans and foreigners have become a regular occurrence. Our correspondents went to meet members of the Congolese community, who have to...

2017-05-09 Asia-pacific

Controversy in South Korea over US missile defence system

Former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In has won a landslide victory in South Korea's presidential election, ushering in an era of change after a devastating corruption scandal...

2017-05-05 Asia-pacific

India's biometric identity cards spark privacy concerns

In India, debate is raging over what's been dubbed "the world's largest mass surveillance project". Over a billion Indians now have identity cards with unique ID numbers...

2017-05-04 Europe

'Desperate' asylum seekers at Hungary border speak out

Hungary recently passed a controversial law allowing asylum seekers to be detained. The move has been condemned by human rights groups, who say it violates the country's...

