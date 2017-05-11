International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-05-11

Triangles, voter fatigue and the Bourbon Palace: French parliamentary elections

This week, we explore French parliamentary elections, the so-called "third round" of the presidential race. The rules to becoming MP are quite particular in France. Though arguably just as important as the race for the Élysée Palace, voter turnout tends to be lower. As for political parties, there's a big incentive to having a maximum number of candidates elected - and it's not just about weighing in on policy-making.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-03-30 France

Is the French language in danger from an English invasion?

Once the language of diplomacy, French remains the official language in nearly 30 countries and is the second-most-studied foreign language in the world. But despite all this, is...



2017-03-09 French Presidential Elections 2017

From spending caps to limited airtime: The rules of running for president in France

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 09.03.17: This week, we take a look behind the scenes of the French presidential campaign, which has some pretty strict rules. For example, a limit on...



2017-03-02 French Presidential Elections 2017

French president: A modern-day monarch?

With the presidential election just around the corner, everyone is focused on the campaign. Today, FRANCE 24's Florence Villeminot take a closer look at the top prize: the...



2017-02-23 agriculture

France's Salon de l'Agriculture: Celebrating a struggling sector

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 23.02.17: France's biggest farm is setting up shop in the capital. This week the Paris International Agricultural Show kicks off. The Salon de...



