Germany's Merkel to host France's Macron for talks in Berlin on Monday

Emmanuel Macron's visit to Berlin Monday, a day after his inauguration as French president, aims at stressing the importance of the relationship with Germany to
relaunch the European project, an aide to Macron said, confirming the visit.
"We want to work together on a few priorities: security, economy, investment and social protection," the aide told Reuters on Friday.
