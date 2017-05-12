International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Singer Aryana Sayeed, the Voice of Afghan Women

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A stroll through Paris, from the Louvre to La Défense

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Imagining a world without pesticides

Read more

REPORTERS

How natural gas could be a geopolitical game-changer in the Mideast

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Kenya's parliament seeks plan to curb rising food prices

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Kosovo, the impossible nation-state

Read more

#THE 51%

Equal before God: Reconciling feminism with faith

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Mexico warns US it has 'lots of alternatives' on trade

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Somalia signs international security pact with donor countries in London

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Canada rallies to beat France at ice hockey championships

© Franck Fife, AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-12

The 2017 World Ice Hockey Championship on Thursday saw titleholders Canada prevail against a tenacious French side in Paris, with the tournament’s hosts hoping they can still secure a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Canada remained undefeated at the championships, sealing a late 3-2 win over Les Bleus at a sold-out Paris-Bercy Arena.

France had been riding high after beating world silver medallists Finland (5-1) and Switzerland (4-3) but fell just short despite pushing the two-time defending champions all the way.

The French – who are co-hosting the tournament with Germany – lead until late in the second period thanks to goals from Olivier Dame-Malka and Damien Fleury before a Claude Giroux equaliser got Canada back on track.

That set the stage for a thrilling third period in which a French own goal following a mix-up between defenceman Jonathan Janil and goaltender Florian Hardy gave the Canadians the three points.

Despite five minutes of superior numbers and several golden chances the French could not push for extra-time.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow, we had a good match and we deserve more than zero points," lamented France winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Canada top Group B with 12 points ahead of Switzerland, who did not play Thursday.

France, who is now trailing in sixth place in Group B, can still qualify for the quarter-finals, but must beat Belarus when the two sides meet on Friday evening.

In Cologne, Russia also kept their unbeaten run, beating Denmark 3-0 to stay top of Group A with 11 points ahead of Latvia, who suffered their first defeat falling 2-0 to Sweden.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-12

  • HOCKEY

    France advances in ice hockey world championships with 4-3 thrill win over Switzerland

    Read more

  • ICE HOCKEY

    Canada, Russia live up to favourites’ stamp at Ice Hockey World Championship

    Read more

  • SPORT

    France and Germany host top hockey nations at world championships in Paris and Cologne

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility