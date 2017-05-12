Canada rallies to beat France at ice hockey championships

The 2017 World Ice Hockey Championship on Thursday saw titleholders Canada prevail against a tenacious French side in Paris, with the tournament’s hosts hoping they can still secure a ticket to the quarter-finals.
Canada remained undefeated at the championships, sealing a late 3-2 win over Les Bleus at a sold-out Paris-Bercy Arena.
France had been riding high after beating world silver medallists Finland (5-1) and Switzerland (4-3) but fell just short despite pushing the two-time defending champions all the way.
The French – who are co-hosting the tournament with Germany – lead until late in the second period thanks to goals from Olivier Dame-Malka and Damien Fleury before a Claude Giroux equaliser got Canada back on track.
