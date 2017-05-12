International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The upper crust of French baking

Read more

#TECH 24

A mad scientist's dream

Read more

FOCUS

Tourists flock to Chinese city on North Korean border

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Aryana Sayeed, the Voice of Afghan Women

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A stroll through Paris, from the Louvre to La Défense

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Imagining a world without pesticides

Read more

REPORTERS

How natural gas could be a geopolitical game-changer in the Mideast

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Kenya's parliament seeks plan to curb rising food prices

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Kosovo, the impossible nation-state

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Massive cyberattack on British hospitals feared

© Ben Stansall, AFP | Ambulances are pictured outside the Accident & Emergency (A&E) department of St Thomas' Hospital in central London on March 8, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-12

Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.

Hospitals in London, northwest England and other parts of the country are reporting problems with their computer systems Friday. They have asked patients not to come to the hospitals unless it was an emergency.

NHS Merseyside, which operates several hospitals in northwest England, tweeted that "following a suspected national cyberattack, we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services."

Britain's National Health Service is a great source of pride for many in the nation but has been facing substantial budget issues.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-05-12

  • FRANCE

    As French media went dark, bots and far-right activists drove #MacronLeaks

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Top Twitter accounts hacked in pro-Turkey protest

    Read more

  • USA

    WikiLeaks publishes trove of alleged CIA hacking tools

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility