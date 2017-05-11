International News 24/7

 

Equal before God: Reconciling feminism with faith

Mexico warns US it has 'lots of alternatives' on trade

Somalia signs international security pact with donor countries in London

François Hollande announces plans for museum, memorial to victims of slavery

'The FBI must be protected from the White House'

Maths genius, ex-bullfighter: Macron unveils eclectic parliamentary candidates

The FBI apprentice

Kurdish Offensive: Turkey furious over US arming of Syrian Kurds (part 1)

Kurdish Offensive: Turkey furious over US arming of Syrian Kurds (part 2)

REVISITED

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

2017-05-12

Video: Kosovo, the impossible nation-state

For over a year, Kosovo has been in mired in political crisis, which reached a climax this week when the government collapsed and the president called snap parliamentary elections for June 11. Our reporters returned to this tiny, dysfunctional nation at the heart of Europe.

On 17 February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia, a move immediately denounced by Belgrade and Moscow. Today, the small Balkan country is only recognised by 114 of the 193 UN member states. It remains dysfunctional and divided.

The south, which looks towards Albania, is predominantly Muslim, uses the Latin alphabet and pays in euros. In the north, the Serbian flag floats from buildings, the Cyrillic script is used, Serbian dinars are exchanged, and the population is predominantly Orthodox.

The tensions between the Albanian majority and the Serb community (which makes up just 6% of the population), a product of history fuelled by regional rivalries, eat away at the youngest country in Europe. Kosovo remains under international surveillance: some 4,300 NATO troops are deployed there and a European mission, EULEX, supervises the police, justice and local administrations.

The only glimmer of hope in this bleak landscape is the younger generation, which did not live through the war and could break the vicious circle of hatred between communities. One third of the population is under the age of 15. In order to digest its history and finally look to the future, Kosovo will have to rely on its young people and their energy.

By Séverine BARDON , Michaël SZTANKE , Marie DUBOIS

Archives

2017-04-27 Americas

What remains of Nicaragua’s revolution?

In 1979, Daniel Ortega was a revolutionary commander who overthrew Nicaragua's pro-American dictatorship and took power. Today, after a long period in the wilderness, he is...

2017-04-05 Africa

Video: Ebola survivors set on rebuilding their lives

Just over three years after the Ebola epidemic hit West Africa, our reporters returned to Guinea - where the outbreak began - and Liberia. They met locals who are still mourning...

2017-03-23 Americas

Ecuador: The rush for oil in Yasuni National Park

Located in eastern Ecuador, the Yasuni Park is a unique ecosystem. Thousands of species of plants and wildlife are concentrated in this part of the Amazon rainforest. But the...

2017-03-10 Africa

Video: On Saint Helena, Emperor Napoleon is still waiting for his fans

Our reporter has been to the island of Saint-Helena, in the middle of the South Atlantic, where the French emperor Napoleon was exiled by the British in 1815 after Waterloo. Two...

See all the archives

