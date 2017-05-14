Live: Hollande hands power to Emmanuel Macron in presidential inauguration

Emmanuel Macron, 39, has officially become the eighth president of France’s Fifth Republic after an inauguration ceremony at the Elysée Palace on Sunday where he was handed power by outgoing Socialist president François Hollande.
Macron, 39, became the youngest French president in history on Sunday in a formal ceremony full of pomp and tradition. Macron was greeted by Hollande at the Elysée to begin the process of the transfer of power that included a private meeting with Hollande where he was given the codes to launch France's nuclear weapons.
Macron will name a prime minister on Monday and the new government will be announced on Tuesday, a source close to Macron said.
The new president will follow in the footsteps of previous leaders in the area of foreign affairs when, during his first week in office, he visits Berlin to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
In one of his first and biggest challenges, Macron will be hoping his Republic on the Move movement can win a majority of seats in June’s parliamentary election – a necessary outcome if he’s to push through his reform agenda.
Follow the day's events as they unfold on FRANCE 24's live blog below.
