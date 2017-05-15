International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Spotlight on François Hollande's legacy in Africa

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Is Emmanuel Macron's bromance with François Bayrou dead?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's Firing Line: FBI director sacked as Russia probe gets warmer (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron's Great Expectations, No Cannes Do (part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The upper crust of French baking

Read more

#TECH 24

A mad scientist's dream

Read more

FOCUS

Tourists flock to Chinese city on North Korean border

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Aryana Sayeed, the Voice of Afghan Women

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A stroll through Paris, from the Louvre to La Défense

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Gunfire erupts as Ivorian army launches operation against mutinying troops

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | A mutinous soldier patrols in the streets of Bouake, Ivory Coast, on May 14, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-15

Heavy gunfire erupted on Monday in Ivory Coast's two largest cities, Abidjan and Bouake, witnesses said, as the military conducted an operation to end an army mutiny over bonus payments.

Gunshots were heard from two military camps in the east of the commercial capital of Abidjan, according to residents. In the Ivory Coast’s central second city, Bouake, gunfire broke out a day after one person was killed in the city. The shooting in both cities intensified before dawn.

Heavy shooting was also heard in Daloa, a hub for the western cocoa growing regions, on Monday.

"I've been hearing the sound of Kalashnikovs and a heavier weapon. That began at around 5am (0500 GMT) ... It's intense," said one Abidjan resident, who lives near the US Embassy and the presidential residence, told Reuters.

Another Abidjan resident said mutinying soldiers came out of the West African nation's largest military camp and erected barricades, blocking traffic along one of the main thoroughfares in the east of the city.

The shooting in Bouake broke out at the northern entrance to the city and in the city centre, said residents.

Differences over next compensation tranche

The latest violence in the world’s top cocoa producing nation broke out in January, when former rebels who had been integrated into the army's ranks staged a mutiny over their demand for bonuses.

The troops, one-time rebels who backed Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and controlled the northern half of the country between 2002 and 2011, were demanding the government pay them 12 million CFA francs (€18,000) per soldier.

They received five million francs (€7,500) in January and had been due to receive the rest this month, rebel sources say.

Last Thursday an end to the protest movement had appeared in sight after a spokesman for the rebel troops issued a public apology to Ouattara saying they were giving up all their financial demands.

However disgruntled soldiers said they were not consulted about the decision and on Saturday, rebel troops resumed their revolt, with soldiers blocking access roads in Abidjan, Bouake and other Ivorian cities.

On Sunday, Ivorian military chiefs vowed to put down the mutiny. In a statement released Sunday evening, the armed forces' chief of staff General Sékou Touré said a military operation had been launched.

Once an economic hub in West Africa, the Ivory Coast has an army numbering around 22,000 soldiers, among them many former rebels who were integrated into the armed forces after years of conflict.

Last year, the government unveiled an ambitious plan to modernise the military, part of which would involve the departure of several thousand men, particularly ex-rebels, who will not be replaced. 

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-15

  • Ivory Coast

    Anti-army mutiny march in Ivory Coast turns deadly

    Read more

  • IVORY COAST

    Rebel troops resume revolt in Ivory Coast a day after public apology

    Read more

  • IVORY COAST

    Ivory Coast soldiers' mutiny ends with apology to president

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility