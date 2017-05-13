International News 24/7

 

TALKING EUROPE

Key Macron ally 'confident' French president can win parliamentary majority

BUSINESS DAILY

China's 'Belt and Road' project promises infrastructure financing for 65 nations

IN THE PAPERS

From devastation to joy: Young French F1 fan meets his hero Kimi Raikkonen

IN THE PAPERS

France's Macron: From 'On the Move' to 'In Charge'

TALKING EUROPE

Will France's new president overhaul the EU?

THE OBSERVERS

The guided tours of corruption in Mexico; and the Jordanian YouTuber mocking internet conspiracies

EYE ON AFRICA

Spotlight on François Hollande's legacy in Africa

MEDIAWATCH

Is Emmanuel Macron's bromance with François Bayrou dead?

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's Firing Line: FBI director sacked as Russia probe gets warmer (part 1)

TALKING EUROPE

Politicians, activists and researchers debate the issues facing the EU and a 'guest of the week' offers their insight in a long-format interview that gets to the heart of the matter. Saturday at 12.10 pm.

Latest update : 2017-05-15

Key Macron ally 'confident' French president can win parliamentary majority

French MEP Sylvie Goulard is a key supporter of French President Emmanuel Macron and is tipped for a cabinet position. She remains "confident and optimistic" that Macron's political movement can win a workable majority in parliament. Goulard also praises the party's candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections. "There is a huge diversity, equality between men and women, young people with migrant backgrounds, so they are the country. They look like the people," she told FRANCE 24.

A programme presented by Eve Irvine.

Producted by Isabelle Romero and Anais Guérard.

By Eve IRVINE

