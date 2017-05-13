Key Macron ally 'confident' French president can win parliamentary majority

French MEP Sylvie Goulard is a key supporter of French President Emmanuel Macron and is tipped for a cabinet position. She remains "confident and optimistic" that Macron's political movement can win a workable majority in parliament. Goulard also praises the party's candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections. "There is a huge diversity, equality between men and women, young people with migrant backgrounds, so they are the country. They look like the people," she told FRANCE 24.
