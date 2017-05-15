International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Is Macron's bromance with François Bayrou dead?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's Firing Line: FBI Director sacked as Russia probe gets warmer (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Grand Bargain Over Syria, Macron's Great Expectations, No Cannes Do (part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The upper crust of French baking

Read more

#TECH 24

A mad scientist's dream

Read more

FOCUS

Tourists flock to Chinese city on North Korean border

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Aryana Sayeed, the Voice of Afghan Women

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A stroll through Paris, from the Louvre to La Défense

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Imagining a world without pesticides

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Cholera outbreak sparks state of emergency in Yemen's Sanaa

© Mohammed Huwais, AFP | A Yemeni man suspected of being infected with cholera receives treatment at a hospital in Sanaa on May 12, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-15

Authorities in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, controlled by an armed Shiite movement, have declared a state of emergency after an outbreak of cholera, which has killed dozens of people.

In a statement released overnight, the health ministry, which is run by the Houthi movement, said it was “unable to contain this disaster” and appealed for international humanitarian assistance to deal with the "unprecedented disaster".

The health system in the world’s poorest Arab nation has been severely degraded by more than two years of war that killed more than 10,000 people and displaced millions.

Almost daily sir strikes by the Western-backed, Saudi-led coalition have damaged infrastructure and the health services sector. Only a few medical facilities are still functioning and two-thirds of the population are without access to safe drinking water, the United Nations has said. This is the second outbreak of cholera in less than a year in Yemen.

The diarrheal disease has killed 51 people since April 27, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, and 2,752 people are suspected cases. Fifty eight more cases have been confirmed.

‘Grave peril’

Sanaa has been worst hit by the outbreaks, followed by the surrounding province of Amanat al-Semah, WHO data has shown. Cases have also been reported in other major cities including Hodeidah, Taiz and Aden.

WHO said that 7.6 million people live in areas at high risk of cholera transmission.

Some 17 million of Yemen's 26 million people lack sufficient food and at least three million malnourished children are in "grave peril", the UN has said.

The World Health Organization now classifies Yemen as one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in the world alongside Syria, South Sudan, Nigeria and Iraq.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-15

  • YEMEN

    Thousands rally in Yemen to end two-year Saudi siege

    Read more

  • YEMEN

    UN says over 100 civilians killed each month as Yemen war enters third year

    Read more

  • Yemen

    Amnesty condemns US, UK over Yemen arms

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility