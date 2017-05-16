International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri on her love affair with France

Read more

FOCUS

War-torn Yemen sinks deeper into humanitarian crisis

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Ivory Coast unrest: Govt says it has reached a deal, some mutineers deny

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Washington Post: 'Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Who is France's new PM Édouard Philippe?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ford braced for job cuts

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Edouard Philippe: France's outspoken new PM

Read more

THE DEBATE

New Beginning? Macron looks to redraw French political landscape

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Joyce Jonathan, Mandopop's French touch

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-16

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri on her love affair with France

The lead singer of Scottish band Texas talks to Eve Jackson about her album "Jump on Board" that went straight to number one in France, how she feels about turning 50 and getting engaged and that time she nearly had a fight with Paris Hilton.

By Eve JACKSON

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-05-15 culture

Singer Joyce Jonathan, Mandopop's French touch

"Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken". Oscar Wilde’s call to selfhood inspired French singer Joyce Jonathan to take her voice all the way to China. She’s become a...

Read more

2017-05-12 culture

Singer Aryana Sayeed, the Voice of Afghan Women

Aryana Sayeed is a superstar in Afghanistan. Singing in Pashto and Dari dialects, her voice not only gives Afghani folkloric music a modern twist, but also carries the...

Read more

2017-05-11 culture

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin takes on the world

We take you from the shorelines to the studios of Casablanca, where aspiring hip-hop dancers compete for a break in "Dancing Casa"; Courtney Taylor-Taylor, frontman of American...

Read more

2017-05-10 culture

Film show: 'I am not your Negro', 'Get Out' and 'Alien: Covenant'

France 24's film critic Lisa Nesselson chats to Richelle Harrison Plesse about the week's film releases: from heart-pounding terror in the latest chapter of the Alien franchise,...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility