International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ivory Coast unrest: Govt says it has reached a deal, some mutineers deny

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Washington Post: 'Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Who is France's new PM Édouard Philippe?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ford braced for job cuts

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Edouard Philippe: France's outspoken new PM

Read more

THE DEBATE

New Beginning? Macron looks to redraw French political landscape

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Joyce Jonathan, Mandopop's French touch

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change in the US: Tangier Island in Virginia is disappearing

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Key Macron ally 'confident' French president can win parliamentary majority

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Exclusive: On the frontline in the battle for western Mosul

© Screengrab FRANCE 24

Video by Matthieu MABIN , Romeo LANGLOIS , Laurent BERSTECHER

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-16

As the months-long battle for Mosul reaches its most difficult stages in the crowded Old City, a FRANCE 24 team on the ground finds Iraqi soldiers, as well as their US and French military advisors, desperately trying to avoid civilian casualties.

Date created : 2017-05-16

  • IRAQ

    Iraqi army renews push to rout IS group from Mosul

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    US-led coalition says Mosul air strikes ‘a terrible tragedy’

    Read more

  • IRAQ - USA

    Iraq’s Abadi says Trump vows to accelerate security support

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility