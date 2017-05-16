War-torn Yemen sinks deeper into humanitarian crisis

The war in Yemen has just entered its third year. The fighting between Houthi rebels and forces loyal to the exiled president has left at least 10,000 people dead and displaced more than three million others. A Saudi-led coalition has been striking rebel-held zones, but is also accused of bombing civilian areas, including hospitals. Reporters are rarely allowed into Yemen, but thanks to the NGO Doctors Without Borders, our team obtained exclusive footage of the devastation.
A programme prepared by Aline Schmidt and Jessica Sestili.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.