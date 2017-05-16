International News 24/7

 

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri on her love affair with France

War-torn Yemen sinks deeper into humanitarian crisis

Ivory Coast unrest: Govt says it has reached a deal, some mutineers deny

Washington Post: 'Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials'

Who is France's new PM Édouard Philippe?

Ford braced for job cuts

Edouard Philippe: France's outspoken new PM

New Beginning? Macron looks to redraw French political landscape

Singer Joyce Jonathan, Mandopop's French touch

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-16

War-torn Yemen sinks deeper into humanitarian crisis

The war in Yemen has just entered its third year. The fighting between Houthi rebels and forces loyal to the exiled president has left at least 10,000 people dead and displaced more than three million others. A Saudi-led coalition has been striking rebel-held zones, but is also accused of bombing civilian areas, including hospitals. Reporters are rarely allowed into Yemen, but thanks to the NGO Doctors Without Borders, our team obtained exclusive footage of the devastation.

A programme prepared by Aline Schmidt and Jessica Sestili.

By Gaëlle SUNDELIN , Vikram SINGH , Florian CERIEX

Our guests

Hélène QUEAU

Director of Operations, Première Urgence Internationale

Archives

2017-05-15 Americas

Climate change in the US: Tangier Island in Virginia is disappearing

Donald Trump has previously dismissed climate change as a "hoax". Later this month, the US president will announce whether the country will leave or reduce its commitments to the...

Read more

2017-05-12 Asia-pacific

Tourists flock to Chinese city on North Korean border

Since North Korea accelerated its controversial nuclear weapons programme, China has officially distanced itself from its neighbour. But life on the border between the two...

Read more

2017-05-11 Africa

The plight of Togo's so-called 'witch children'

Togo is one of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa where the belief in witchcraft is still widespread. Children who are slightly different from the others are among the worst...

Read more

2017-05-10 Africa

Faced with xenophobia, Congolese immigrants in South Africa feel abandoned

In South Africa, clashes between South Africans and foreigners have become a regular occurrence. Our correspondents went to meet members of the Congolese community, who have to...

Read more

See all the archives

