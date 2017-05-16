Live: France gets new government as Macron team takes reins

Welcome to another very political day in Paris. A day after new French President Emmanuel Macron named centre-right prime minister Édouard Philippe, the nation awaits the naming of a new government. Follow our live blog for all the latest.
On Monday, a day after his inauguration, President Macron named his new prime minister, Les Républicains parliamentarian and Le Havre mayor Édouard Philippe.
A new government will be formed on Tuesday. The new cabinet is poised to be a balancing act: gender parity, political renewal and a blend of political left and right are all on the president's wishlist.
Macron's diplomatic agenda has already kicked off. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and on Tuesday received members of the International Olympic Committee charged with attributing the 2024 Olympic Summer Games to stump for Paris's bid.
Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.
