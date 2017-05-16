International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ivory Coast unrest: Govt says it has reached a deal, some mutineers deny

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Washington Post: 'Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Who is France's new PM Édouard Philippe?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ford braced for job cuts

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Edouard Philippe: France's outspoken new PM

Read more

THE DEBATE

New Beginning? Macron looks to redraw French political landscape

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Joyce Jonathan, Mandopop's French touch

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change in the US: Tangier Island in Virginia is disappearing

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Key Macron ally 'confident' French president can win parliamentary majority

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Live: France gets new government as Macron team takes reins

© Stéphane de Sakutin, AFP | New French President Emmanuel Macron (C) walks inside the Élysée Palace in Paris on May 15, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-16

Welcome to another very political day in Paris. A day after new French President Emmanuel Macron named centre-right prime minister Édouard Philippe, the nation awaits the naming of a new government. Follow our live blog for all the latest.

  • On Monday, a day after his inauguration, President Macron named his new prime minister, Les Républicains parliamentarian and Le Havre mayor Édouard Philippe.
  • A new government will be formed on Tuesday. The new cabinet is poised to be a balancing act: gender parity, political renewal and a blend of political left and right are all on the president's wishlist.
  • Macron's diplomatic agenda has already kicked off. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and on Tuesday received members of the International Olympic Committee charged with attributing the 2024 Olympic Summer Games to stump for Paris's bid.

Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. 

Date created : 2017-05-16

  • FRANCE-GERMANY

    Macron pledges ‘profound’ EU reforms on first official visit to Berlin

    Read more

  • France

    Macron names centre-right politician Édouard Philippe as new PM

    Read more

  • OLYMPICS

    Macron vows full backing for Paris Olympics as IOC visit begins

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility