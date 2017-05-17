Live: French President Macron unveils his government

French President Emmanuel Macron's Elysée Palace unveiled his slate of cabinet ministers on Wednesday afternoon. He appointed a mix of political hues as part of his promise to bridge the right-left divide.
Macron's first slate of cabinet ministers was named at 3pm local time.
The Elysée Palace announcement had been due on Tuesday, but just after 2pm yesterday the palace said it would take another day so that the selected ministers' tax records and potential conflicts of interest could be thoroughly vetted beforehand.
As interior minister, he chose Gerard Collomb, the mayor of Lyon who was one of the first Socialists to be a vocal supporter of Macron.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, outgoing Socialist defence minister and a close friend of ex-president François Hollande, was named foreign minister and minister for Europe.
The cabinet nominations come two days after Macron named a centre-right parliamentarian, Le Havre mayor Edouard Philippe, as his prime minister.
