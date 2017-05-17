Iranian elections: Taking the temperature in Tehran

This week's special show is brought to you from Tehran as some 55 million Iranians prepare to elect a new president on Friday. FRANCE 24 hit the streets to talk to voters about what they see as the top issues, whilst also taking a closer look at what has changed under Hassan Rouhani’s four-year presidency. We also head to an art gallery to see what impact the elections could have on the country’s cultural life.
