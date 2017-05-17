International News 24/7

 

Macron's cabinet: 'On the move towards the centre-right?'

Brazilian paper drops 'atomic bomb' with Temer hush money claim

Iranian elections: Taking the temperature in Tehran

French jobless rate falls to five-year low

French revolution: Will Macron blow up traditional left-right divide? (part 2)

French revolution: Will Macron blow up traditional left-right divide? (part 1)

Macron's cabinet draws some criticism on social media

Cannes 2017: Monica Bellucci, mistress of ceremonies

Cannes 2017: Let the party begin!

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Political and social events from the Middle East, with exclusive reports and interviews. Tuesday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-18

Iranian elections: Taking the temperature in Tehran

This week's special show is brought to you from Tehran as some 55 million Iranians prepare to elect a new president on Friday. FRANCE 24 hit the streets to talk to voters about what they see as the top issues, whilst also taking a closer look at what has changed under Hassan Rouhani’s four-year presidency. We also head to an art gallery to see what impact the elections could have on the country’s cultural life.

By Joanna COCKERELL , Sanam SHANTYAEI , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Jonathan WALSH

2017-05-09 Gaza Strip

Water crisis in Gaza Strip puts lives at risk

In Gaza, a water crisis is putting Palestinian lives at risk. Less than four percent of fresh water is drinkable and the surrounding sea is polluted by sewage. That's according...

2017-05-02 Egypt

Egypt opens the door to women preachers

In Egypt, women are breaking the stained glass ceiling with pulpits open to Muslim female preachers for the first time. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Religious Endowments...

2017-04-25 Lebanon

Lebanon: Activists ramp up pressure over rape law

In Lebanon, an archaic law currently allows rapists to escape punishment if they marry their victim. But a motion was proposed last year to get rid of the measure. Now, ahead of...

2017-04-18 Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey referendum: What does the 'yes' vote really mean?

This week, we focus on the disputed referendum in Turkey that will significantly expand President Erdogan's powers. The "yes" result approves 18 constitutional amendments to...

