International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Trump 'may have breached his oath of office'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump defends sharing classified intel with Russians: Can he keep a secret? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump defends sharing classified intel with Russians: Can he keep a secret? (part 2)

Read more

ENCORE!

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri on her love affair with France

Read more

FOCUS

War-torn Yemen sinks deeper into humanitarian crisis

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Ivory Coast unrest: Govt says it has reached a deal, some mutineers deny

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Washington Post: 'Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Who is France's new PM Édouard Philippe?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ford braced for job cuts

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump 'asked FBI's Comey to drop Flynn probe'

© Mandel Ngan / Nicholas Kamm / AFP | A file photo from March 20, 2017, of FBI Director James Comey (L) in Washington, DC; and a file photo from February 13, 2017, of US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in the East Room of the White House in Washingt

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-17

US President Donald Trump asked the former FBI director James Comey to drop an investigation of his national security advisor Michael Flynn, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

In an explosive new report that was immediately denied by the Trump administration, the Times said Comey met the president in the White House on February 14, later summing up their discussion of Flynn in a memo.

The Times said the memo, read to the paper by one of the ousted FBI chief's associates, depicts the president urging Comey to close down an investigation into Flynn's ties with the Russians.

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," the memo quotes Trump as saying, according to the newspaper.

"He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go," Trump allegedly said.

Flynn, a former military intelligence chief, had been forced out of his White House job the day before Trump's meeting with Comey over concerns about his contacts with Russian officials.

It later emerged that Flynn was suspected by the Justice Department as having become vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

Trump's shock dismissal of the FBI chief last week triggered accusations that the president was trying to obstruct the FBI's probe into whether his campaign colluded with Russia to tilt the November election his way.

The Times said Comey's memo was part of a "paper trail" that he kept to document allegedly "improper" pressure by Trump over the FBI's Russia investigation.

A senior administration official denied that Trump pressed Comey to drop the Flynn probe.

"The president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," the official said.

"The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-17

  • USA

    Republicans, Democrats demand ‘full explanation’ on Trump sharing secrets with Russia

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump defends ‘absolute right’ to share intel with Russia

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump shared 'highly classified' information with Russia, says report

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility